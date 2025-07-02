South Africa: DA L.E.S Says He's Lucky to Be Alive After Mystery Illness

Da L.E.S says people thought he would die after he collapsed on his birthday and spent weeks in hospital with no memory of what happened.

He says the experience changed his life, and now he wants to help others who are going through tough times by sharing his story.

Rapper Da L.E.S says he nearly died after suddenly falling ill on his birthday last year, and he is lucky to still be alive.

The 39-year-old musician shared his story for the first time in a YouTube video, where he said the incident happened on 26 July, his birthday.

He said he later woke up in hospital with no idea what had happened or how he got there. A whole month had passed.

"People thought I was going to die, but I made it," he said. "I think people want to know what happened to me. I want to help people because bad things can happen to anyone."

He said one moment everything was normal, and the next, he was fighting for his life.

"My life has changed, but this is not the end. It's bigger than me, and I have to keep going."

Da L.E.S, whose real name is Leslie Mampe, said he is learning to accept things he cannot control.

"When something like this happens, you can't control it. I'm lucky to be alive. I feel good, and I'm happy to still be here."

He said he is sharing his journey to show people the truth behind the fame and to give them hope.