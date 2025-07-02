South Africa: Snow Set to Fall in South Africa This Week

Heavy rain and flooding are expected in the Western Cape and Northern Cape from Wednesday, with temperatures dropping fast across the country.

Snow is likely over the Drakensberg, and Gauteng and Mpumalanga could see sleet by Friday morning, with more cold to come.

A massive cold front is moving across South Africa, bringing dangerous weather including rain, snow, sleet, strong winds and freezing temperatures.

The South African Weather Service says the Western Cape and Northern Cape will be hit first, with heavy rain expected from Wednesday and the risk of flooding by Thursday. The worst-affected areas include Cape Town, the Cape Winelands and the West Coast.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela warned that these areas are already waterlogged after a week of rain, The Citizen reported.

The Northern Cape's central interior faces strong wind warnings, with gusts powerful enough to damage homes, especially in informal settlements.

Dry conditions and strong winds could also cause veld fires in several parts of the country.

The storm is moving east by Thursday. The Eastern Cape can expect scattered showers, while central and western parts of the country will see temperatures plummet.

Snow is likely to fall over the Drakensberg highlands. In Gauteng and southern Mpumalanga, sleet is expected by Friday.

People in Gauteng could wake up to sleet on Friday, followed by showers later in the day. Mpumalanga faces similar weather.

The cold snap won't end there. Another cold front is expected to strike the Western Cape over the weekend, bringing more rain and possible flooding.

"Temperatures will keep dropping into the weekend," said Thobela. "They will only start to rise again by Monday afternoon."