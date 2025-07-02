Eswatini: Nomcebo Zuma Abandoned By King Mswati After Honeymoon Period Ended

New details reveal King Mswati III ignored his 16th wife, Nomcebo LaZuma, for months, leading to her exit after three months of marriage.

Jacob Zuma refused to meet the royal delegation sent to Nkandla to persuade his daughter to return to the polygamous king who paid R2-million lobola.

New details have emerged about why Nomcebo LaZuma walked out on King Mswati III - and it's all about being ignored by her royal husband.

As Scrolla.Africa reported earlier, the 22-year-old daughter of former president Jacob Zuma left the Eswatini palace and returned to South Africa after just three months of marriage.

Swaziland News reports that the king spent time with Nomcebo at first, but soon stopped paying attention to her and focused on his other wives.

A source said the king usually spends more time with a new wife until she becomes pregnant, but that didn't happen with Nomcebo.

The young bride became very upset about the neglect. She was sad, angry, and once even wrongly accused her bodyguards of stealing her jewellery.

The jewellery was later found, but it showed how unhappy she was in royal life.

The king's spokesperson Percy Simelane said he doesn't get involved in the king's private life, only his public work.

Nomcebo's friend said she may speak about her painful experience once she feels better.

Meanwhile, royal officials went to Nkandla to speak to Jacob Zuma, but he refused to meet them. He had not agreed with the marriage at first, but gave in after his daughter insisted.

King Mswati has more than 14 wives and over 50 children. The 56-year-old monarch is known for his polygamous lifestyle and lavish spending, while most of his people live in poverty.

The marriage was intended to be a cultural alliance between the Zuma family and Eswatini's monarchy.

While her mother supported the union, Jacob Zuma opposed it and didn't attend the engagement or wedding. King Mswati paid R2-million and 100 cattle in lobola.

Despite public appearances, such as a Vatican visit in October 2024, the marriage reportedly had problems from the start.

Nomcebo had paused her university studies for royal duties, but it seems the sacrifice wasn't worth it.

Neither family has officially commented on the separation, but the failed marriage has exposed the reality of being one of many wives to an African king.