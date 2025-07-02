South Africa: Malema Steps in to Help Bury Mthatha Flood Victims

At least 105 people died in the June floods that hit Mthatha. Thousands of families are still living in shelters with no clothes or school supplies.

Julius Malema blamed the government for failing to help fast enough and said the Economic Freedom Fighters will cover burial costs for victims.

More than 100 people died and thousands lost their homes in deadly floods that hit Mthatha in the Eastern Cape last month.

Now Julius Malema has stepped in to help.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader visited flood-hit areas over the weekend and promised to pay for the victims' funerals. He said people deserved to bury their loved ones with dignity.

"We, the EFF, will help them bury their loved ones with dignity," Malema told flood victims at the Sinolwazi Centre, where hundreds are still living in cramped shelters.

"No one should be denied their right to a burial," he said.

Malema was joined by EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and other senior party leaders. They met families who have lost everything. Children were sleeping on floors without clothes, shoes or school supplies.

The floods caused an estimated R4-billion in damage. More than 4,200 homes and 413 schools were damaged. Over 48,000 learners were affected.

Malema and King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo of the Thembu royal family also attended the funeral of 14-year-old Siyavuya Mkatshane, who died during the floods. Malema told mourners: "You are not alone - we share your pain."

The Eastern Cape government said emergency relief is ongoing. They have set up temporary shelters and are handing out food, clothes and hygiene packs.