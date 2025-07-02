Mauritius and Sharjah Reaffirm Commitment to Deepen Strategic Cooperation

"Mauritius places high importance on its relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and we are committed to strengthening economic and trade ties, particularly with dynamic Emirates like Sharjah", said the Junior Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Hambyrajen Narsinghen, today, following a meeting held in Port Louis with a high-level delegation from the Emirate of Sharjah.

The delegation, led by the Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Mr Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, engaged in extensive discussions with the Junior Minister on ways to deepen trade and investment cooperation between Mauritius and Sharjah. Talks were held under the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into force in April 2025 and is expected to unlock new avenues for bilateral economic collaboration.

Mr Narsinghen underscored the strategic advantages Mauritius offers to foreign investors, particularly through its preferential access to African markets via key trade agreements. These include the Southern African Development Community, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, and the African Continental Free Trade Area. He pointed out that Sharjah-based businesses can benefit significantly by partnering with Mauritian enterprises to tap into the broader regional market.

The discussions also highlighted Government's long-term development vision, with a strong focus on emerging sectors. Mr Narsinghen spoke of the potential of the blue economy, emphasising the need to harness the country's vast Exclusive Economic Zone. He further elaborated on plans to transform Mauritius into a medical tourism hub, supported by investments in Artificial Intelligence, healthcare infrastructure, and innovation.

Moreover the Junior Minister stressed the important role of Small and Medium Enterprises in this evolving economic landscape. According to him SMEs are well-positioned to seize the opportunities created through enhanced bilateral engagement. Additionally, both sides explored the potential for collaboration in eco-tourism and the broader push toward sustainable tourism, in alignment with Mauritius' national development objectives.

On the financial front, Junior Minister Narsinghen expressed interest in deepening cooperation in financial services, adding that Mauritius stands to gain from stronger ties with Sharjah and other Emirates of the UAE.