Ethiopia: News - ONLF Rejects Jigjiga Conference By State-Backed Group As Orchestrated Takeover, Warns of Consequences

Addis Abeba — The Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has denounced a meeting that took place in Jigjiga, the capital of Somali region, as "illegitimate and politically orchestrated," accusing the ruling Prosperity Party (PP), the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), and the Somali regional state government of attempting to dismantle its leadership and erode federalism.

The conclusion of the conference has received Somali President Mustefe M. Omer's expression of his administration's readiness to work with the with a newly elected chairman, Abdikarim Sheikh Muuse.

In a congratulatory message shared via social media, President Mustefe congratulated Abdikarim Sheikh Muuse and said the administration is "committed to continue working with all political parties operating in the region to sustain the peace and development in the region."

In a strongly worded statement released on 30 June, however, ONLF said, "this operation, coordinated by the Prosperity Party with the support of NEBE and the Somali regional administration, is part of a broader campaign to dismantle ONLF, expropriate Ogaden's natural resources, and erode the federal constitutional order." It described the conference, which took place on 29 June as an attempt to "confuse the public, dilute ONLF's authority, and install a manufactured leadership aligned with federal interests."

The NEBE-registered ONLF warned that the current developments risk violating the 2018 peace agreement and reigniting conflict. "The federal government's refusal to honor the 2018 peace agreement," the statement reads, "makes it clear that the state has no interest in reconciliation- only control." ONLF maintains that its "constitutional order, leadership structure, and legitimacy remain intact," and emphasized that its leadership is "democratically chosen and rooted in the people, not appointed by power brokers in Addis Abeba."

In April this year, ONLF accused Somali regional authorities of preventing it "from convening lawful meetings" and "unlawfully detaining" two of its members," describing the actions as "unlawful and politically motivated."

Citing increased militarization in the Somali region, ONLF linked the weekend's conference to broader efforts to extract oil resources from Ogaden without local consent. "The push to extract oil in Ogaden is not about development, it is about financing repression," ONLF said, warning, "those involved in such schemes will bear full responsibility for the political and legal consequences that follow."

ONLF reiterated its commitment to peaceful and democratic struggle and issued a direct appeal to the international community and investors. "Halt all operations in Ogaden until a transparent, just, and inclusive political framework is restored," it urged. "The land and future of the Somali people are not for sale."

This comes amid a broader dispute over the leadership of ONLF. A rival group, supported by the federal and Somali regional governments, claimed to have removed Chairman Abdirahman Mahdi and appointed Abdikarim Sheikh Muse as acting chair.

ONLF has dismissed the move as a "fraudulent and state-orchestrated" breach of its internal statutes and the peace accord, citing NEBE's alleged role in recognizing a "fabricated" list of Central Committee members.

Previously, ONLF accused the NEBE of repeatedly undermining its internal decisions and ignoring official congress outcomes, including the 2019 Godey Congress and the 2023 CC Plenary. In its latest statement, ONLF called on the Somali people "to remain united and vigilant. Reject imposed leadership and false representation."

The group concluded by affirming its vision for a democratic Ethiopia grounded in multinational federalism and the right to self-rule. "Our cause remains rooted in justice, equality, and dignity," it said.