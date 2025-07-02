Somalia: Somali PM Bids Farewell to Outgoing Swedish Ambassador

2 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre held a farewell meeting on Wednesday with Sweden's outgoing ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Joachim Waern, as the diplomat concluded his tour of duty in the Horn of Africa nation.

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Barre praised Ambassador Waern's role in strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and Sweden, with a particular focus on economic development, humanitarian support, healthcare, education, and poverty reduction.

Ambassador Waern, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Somali government and people for the cooperation and support extended to him during his diplomatic tenure, highlighting the strong partnership he experienced throughout his mission.

Prime Minister Barre reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to deepening diplomatic ties with Sweden in order to advance mutual interests and foster greater collaboration for the benefit of the Somali people.

