Liberia: Albert Porte - Liberia's Most Selfless, Fearless, and Consistent Advocate

editorial

From the dusty classrooms of Crozerville to the austere dungeons of Monrovia, Albert Porte carried little more than his toothbrush, a sleeping mat, the Constitution of Liberia, and the Holy Bible--ever ready to endure imprisonment for the sake of truth. Born on January 16, 1906, and of proud Barbadian ancestry, Porte lived not for comfort, fame, or fortune, but for country, conscience, and community. No Liberian before or after him has matched his lifelong, principled record of speaking truth to power purely in the public interest.

Porte's fearless journey began in the 1920s under President Charles D. B. King, when he published biting pamphlets challenging the True Whig Party's autocratic rule and executive overreach, which had weakened the judiciary and legislature. In the 1930s, as Executive Secretary of the National Teachers Association (NTA), he founded and edited the NTA Bulletin, using it to hold public officials accountable and amplify the voices of ordinary Liberians. His dissent was not reckless, but rooted in principle, patriotism, and sacrifice.

In 1946, he became the first journalist imprisoned under President William V. S. Tubman--a testament both to the regime's intolerance and to Porte's growing influence. He remained undeterred. In 1951, he exposed Tubman's extravagant purchase of a presidential yacht, condemning the stark contrast between elite luxury and the people's poverty.

Porte's most impactful exposé came in 1974 with Liberianization or Gobbling Business?, in which he revealed Finance Minister Stephen A. Tolbert's egregious conflict of interest--using public office to benefit his private company, the Mesurado Group. The government retaliated with a US$250,000 libel suit, but public outrage led to the formation of Citizens of Liberia in Defense of Albert Porte (COLIDAP), one of Liberia's earliest grassroots civil society movements. Porte's subsequent leaflets--Explaining Why (1976), Thoughts on Change (1977), and The Day Monrovia Stood Still(1979)--further ignited national conversations on justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

Even after the April 12, 1980 coup, Porte remained unwavering. He openly criticized the military junta led by Master Sergeant Samuel K. Doe, warning against power grabs and constitutional violations. In a rare and courageous move, he addressed Doe directly, cautioning him not to run for president. He warned that consolidating power would threaten democracy and institutionalize authoritarianism. Not even the violent change of regime could silence Porte. He remained Liberia's conscience--unbribed, unbroken, and unafraid.

And yet, this towering figure of integrity lived with profound humility. At age 80, while cleaning the Episcopal Church in Crozerville with local youth, he was attacked by a swarm of horney bees. He sustained serious injuries and never recovered, ultimately passing away in 1986. That he died while serving his church and community reflects the life he lived: humble, faithful, and selfless to the very end.

In 2008, Albert Porte was posthumously awarded the Knight Great Band of the Humane Order of African Redemption, one of Liberia's highest honors. But he never sought titles or recognition. He lived by a higher moral code--devoted to truth, justice, and the people's right to good governance.

More than three decades after his passing, the very ills he denounced--extravagance, impunity, and the lack of political will to fight corruption--still plague our nation. Today, the President travels in a convoy of 20 to 25 vehicles, including two customized bullet-proof SUVs. The Vice President rides in a 15-vehicle convoy with VIP-plated vehicles.

The President Pro Tempore and Speaker of the House earn salaries higher than their counterparts in the United States, while senior officials enjoy excessive perks. These excesses mirror the "gobbling business" Porte so fearlessly exposed in 1974.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But we must not surrender. Just as Albert Porte never retreated, neither must we. We will challenge every act of graft, every abuse of public trust, and every conflict of interest. We draw strength from Porte's legacy--his unwavering patriotism, his readiness to sacrifice comfort for justice, and his unshakable belief in a better Liberia.

Let every Liberian today carry Porte's spirit in heart and hand. Let every young citizen choose Porte as a role model. Speak truth to power. Serve the public with humility and courage. Demand transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. Only then can we truly honor the greatest advocate Liberia has ever produced--by finishing the fight he began and securing a just and democratic future.

Surely, Albert Porte's soul is not at rest--for the same evils he fought from the 1920s until his death in 1986 still persist, shamelessly, insistently and consistently. May his life inspire more Liberians to rise and continue the struggle for justice, integrity, and good governance.