Liberia: Amputee National Team Gears Up for Upcoming Championship

PAYNESVILLE — As earlier reported, the World Amputee Football Federation will be hosting the Amputee Football World Cup in Costa Rica from July 31 to August 9, 2026. This international competition will bring together 24 teams competing in a group stage format. Liberia's Men's National Amputee Football Team is actively training in preparation, with sessions held at the Goba-chop Community Field in Red Light as of May 25.

Embracing the well-known saying, "Early preparation yields positive outcomes," the 16-man squad showed strong determination, raising their fists with confidence that they can bring the World Cup trophy to Liberia.

Despite being a source of immense pride for Liberian football fans, as the National Men's Amputee Football Team has traveled widely and spread joy across the nation, they have faced limited government support. For the past three years, their allocated budget has remained at just US $3,400 annually. Many players live under harsh conditions yet maintain a hopeful and dedicated spirit as they represent Liberia on the international stage.

The Liberian team is recognized as one of Africa's elite amputee football squads, having clinched the Africa Amputee Cup title three times consecutively in 2008, 2011, and 2013. With two appearances at the Amputee World Cup, Liberia currently ranks within the top 20 teams worldwide.

In their latest World Cup outing in 2022, held in Istanbul, Turkey, Liberia finished third in Group A. They faced tough competition, including the eventual champions Turkey, and endured losses against Haiti (4-1) and Turkey (5-0). However, the team made history with a remarkable 4-0 victory over France. Angola emerged as the tournament's runners-up.

As preparations continue, the City of Liberia is readying itself to host players and fans from around the world. All eyes are on Liberia's National Amputee Teams as they strive to make a global impact in the upcoming tournament.