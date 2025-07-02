Liberia: Who Is Behind Lacra Boss Suspension?

Just weeks after his entity was designated as the best performing government institution, Mr. Christopher D. Sankolo, Director General of Liberia Agriculture and Regulatory Commodity (LACRA), received a brutal punishment from his boss, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. As he got suspended.

While the President has every right to reprimand his lieutenants, especially when he feels wrongs have been committed, it seems this is not the case this time-with multiple sources indicating that the President might have been influenced by external sources to suspend the LACRA boss.

Reports suggest that the suspension may have been influenced by individuals within the President's office, including top officials at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs. The circumstances surrounding the suspension have sparked controversy, with claims of political interference and personal vendettas clouding the situation. Suspicion of ulterior motives and power play within the administration adds complexity to the unfolding events at LACRA.

Mr. Sankolo and his Deputy for Administration and Finance, Chea B. Garley has been accused by the state of deferring funds of over $300,000 from the Institution SIB account into a private UBA Bank Account, something that might prompt President Boakai's action.

Despite claims of irregularities at LACRA, Mr. Sankolo has vehemently denied the accusations, citing his integrity and past achievements at the institution as evidence of his commitment.

"Even if I could leave today, my records are there and I don't think any ministry or agency can meet that mark.

And even after all the transformation, I took over an Institution of zero balance, and "if I could leave now, " I leave with more than one million United States dollars in the account, and that will speak for me, Mr. Sankolo said.

The Suspended Director General of LACRA had accused, but failed to mention, that a key figure in the President's office had led to his suspension, without investigation.

"Powerful people in the President's office have taken the day, they have ensured that the President suspended me, because I'm an obstacle to their corruption and fraud, " Director Sankolo says.

"The good thing is that my Character is what matters. If I were corrupt, there wouldn't be a cent in LACRA, that was zero balance when I took over, but President Boakai will get to know this. Suspended Director Sankolo added.

Reports indicate that Sankolo's suspension was reportedly influenced by some top officials at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs-including Ms. Morine Yaude Nemah, special Assistant and long-time secretary in the office of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Madam Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio, and Minister Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State without Portfolio/Special Services, had orchestrated the suspension of Mr. Sankolo, without President Boakai investigating.

According to Insider in the President's office and a letter in the possession of this paper, Minister Mamaka Bility, has been charged with Authorization from President Boakai, to investigate, issue of corruption at LACRA, involving Mr. Sankolo and his deputy, spearheaded by the board, but abruptly submitted a red flag against Mr. Sankolo, allowing his immediate suspension, without investigation.

"Minister Bility had written a letter to Mrs. Johnson, the Board Chairperson, calling for an Investigation. At an appropriate time, the same day, Mrs. Johnson was out of the country, the same time the Suspension came, an anonymous source said.

Our source said that on the day Minister Bility wrote a letter in the possession of this paper to summon the Chairperson of the LACRA Board, former Montserrado County District #1 Representative Mrs. Josephine George Francis, to meet her at her office for questioning regarding corruption at LACRA, and a complaint filed against Mr. Sankolo, from his deputy for Operation and Technical Service Mr. Godia Alpha Gonglee, dated June 18, 2025, was the same day, Mr. Sankolo was suspended something our source describes as unlawful.

"Our Source details that Minister Bility had a phone call with LACRA Board Chairperson Madam Francis, for a meeting to know exactly what is going on at LACRA, and at any appropriate time, when she was out of the country, on the same day, Mr. Bility authorized the suspension of Mr. Sankolo, without Investigation.

Reports also alleged that Ms. Nemah has fast-tracked Mr. Sankolo's suspension after he failed to support her alleged corrupt practice of extorting money from cocoa exports through her Presidential nomination, Mr. Godia Alpha Gonglee, Deputy of Operations, at LACRA, which Mr. Sankolo has served as an obstacle.

Other sources unveil the amount of USD 13,000, alleUSD 13,000cted from the LACRA account, which was a key propagandist used against Mr. Sankolo, submitted to Minister Mamaka Bility, that sped up Sankolo's suspension.

Despite leaked internal documents and staff testimonies obtained by the New Dawn, an effort to contact Ms.Nemah did not materialize; however, contact with Minister Bility became fruitless.

Meanwhile, leaked internal documents in the possession of this paper reveal Mr. Gongolee had been operating a smuggling ring inside LACRA.

A report submitted by LACRA's internal investigation committee earlier this year paints a disturbing picture of cocoa being exported off-the-books, exporters paying unofficial fees in cash directly to Gongolee, and shipments cleared without proper documentation--all orchestrated under Gongolee's watch.

Other reports said Mr. Gongolee has been at the center of corruption, smuggling cocoa to support Ms. Nemah's farm in Todee.

However, efforts to contact him didn't materialize as he refused to speak to reporters after numerous calls.

Meanwhile, the reported involvement of key figures and internal turmoil at LACRA underscore the intricate web of politics and corruption allegations that have come to light. The quest for transparency and accountability in the wake of these developments remains a critical concern for all parties involved.