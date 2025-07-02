Kenya: Qatar Airways Adds One Daily Flight to Doha-Nairobi Route

2 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Qatar has increased the number of daily flights between Doha and Nairobi to three as the airline seeks to grow the passenger numbers on the route.

This was announced during the signing of a codeshare agreement between Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways in the Middle East country.

Under the deal, the two airlines will market each other's flight seats on their platforms, offering customers more choices as well as connecting options.

"This partnership is yet another demonstration of our deepening ties with the African region. Today's agreement, which comes as we celebrate 20 years of flying to Kenya, is coupled with our recognisable record of partnerships across the continent, most recently through our investment in Airlink," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said.

"Our growing collaboration with our African counterparts ensures that Qatar Airways continues to contribute to the continent's rapidly evolving aviation and economic ecosystem."

Both Qatar Airways and KQ also plan to work together in areas such as cargo, airport and ground services, loyalty programmes, procurement, and maintenance, repair and overhaul.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.