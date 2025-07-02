Kenya: Qatar Airways Adds One Daily Flight to Doha-Nairobi Route

Nairobi — Qatar has increased the number of daily flights between Doha and Nairobi to three as the airline seeks to grow the passenger numbers on the route.

This was announced during the signing of a codeshare agreement between Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways in the Middle East country.

Under the deal, the two airlines will market each other's flight seats on their platforms, offering customers more choices as well as connecting options.

"This partnership is yet another demonstration of our deepening ties with the African region. Today's agreement, which comes as we celebrate 20 years of flying to Kenya, is coupled with our recognisable record of partnerships across the continent, most recently through our investment in Airlink," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said.

"Our growing collaboration with our African counterparts ensures that Qatar Airways continues to contribute to the continent's rapidly evolving aviation and economic ecosystem."

Both Qatar Airways and KQ also plan to work together in areas such as cargo, airport and ground services, loyalty programmes, procurement, and maintenance, repair and overhaul.