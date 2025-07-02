Ghana: Isodec Urges Citizens to Engage More in Local Governance Processes

Ghanaian have been reminded of their legal rights and responsibilities to participate actively in local governance, as outlined in Ghana's Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The call was made during a capacity building session aimed at empowering community members and stakeholders to engage more effectively with their District Assemblies.

The workshop was organised by the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) and supported by STAR-Ghana Foundation under the project dubbed, Action for Voice for Inclusive Development (AVID-2.)

Held at the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, the event was meant to build, sustain and amplify community voices to advocate and claim their rights whilst holding duty bearers accountable.

The trained youth were selected from various communities, including Anokye, Ewoyaa, Abonkor, Krampakrom, Krofu, Ansaadze, and Afranjuah within the Mfantseman municipality.

In his opening remarks, the Head of Policy and Programmes at ISODEC,Mr Bernard Anaba underscored the importance of citizens being informed and actively involved in governance at the local level.

Mr Anaba noted that, "Active participation ensures that development initiatives reflect the true needs of the people and promotes a more accountable and transparent local government system."

In a presentation, a Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Specialist at ISODEC, Mr Michael Tettey noted that, Sections 40 to 48 of the Local Governance Act legally mandate citizens to take part in the planning and execution of activities at the district and sub-district levels.

That, according to him, includes participating in decision-making processes, development planning, and monitoring local government performance.

Mr Tetey added that under Sections 26 and 27 of the Act, citizens are also empowered to nominate representatives to serve on the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC), which plays a key role in public education, transparency, and grievance redress.

"District Assemblies are required to create structures that allow stakeholder participation," Mr Tettey noted.

His presentation further emphasized the right of citizens to petition the District Assembly on any issue falling within its jurisdiction. Petitions, he noted, can be made either in writing or orally to the Secretary of the Assembly.

He informed participants that the law requires the Assembly to acknowledge receipt of a petition within seven days and respond to the petition within three months.

According to him, the Assemblies are also expected to establish by-laws that guide the petition process, reinforcing accountability mechanisms at the local level.

The Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC), established under the Act, is a key mechanism for handling complaints and promoting transparency.

He said the PRCC serves as a bridge between citizens and the Assembly, ensuring that grievances are addressed and information is accessible.

While the PRCC cannot intervene in matters already before the courts or the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), it holds powers to make binding recommendations,

He added, "the PRCC is also required to operate with fairness, adhering to the rules of natural justice in all investigations and proceedings."

An officer from the Social Welfare and Community Development Department of the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly, Mr Nicholas Dadzie used the opportunity to educate participants on the work of the department.

He disclosed that as part of efforts to enable citizens participate in the local governance processes and ensure transparency and accountability, the Assembly has made arrangements with the four Radio Stations in the Municipality to have airtime (three times within the week) to educate the citizens.

He encouraged participants to listen to the sessions and phone in to ask questions.

Mr Dadzie also expressed his delight for participating in the training session saying the training programme is very educative.

"Even me as a staff of the Assembly, I did not know the functions of the PRCC and the powers it has. This training session has been an eye opener for me and now that I can also send a petition which can be addressed." Mr Dadzie said.

A unit committee member and youth representative from Abonko, Kojo Bonzie also noted, that "As a unit committee member, I now know that a committee (PRCC) exists at the Assembly to resolve complaints or issues. It was good I participated in this training programme."