Rwanda: Nyagatare - Over 2,000 Retrace Rpa's First Steps On Gikoba Trail

More than 2,000 people in Nyagatare District on Wednesday, July 2, embarked on a 21-kilometre march from Nyagatare to Gikoba to honor the hardships endured by Rwanda's liberators over 31 years ago.

Participants in the region walk along the Gikoba Trail, a symbolic 21-kilometre route that retraces the footsteps of Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) fighters during the liberation struggle.

The area marks the first territory captured by RPA forces after breaking through enemy lines near the Uganda-Rwanda border.

Today, 31 years after liberation, the once war-torn region is thriving -- transformed into a hub of pastoral farming, commercial agriculture, and modern infrastructure, including schools, health centers, and other amenities that never existed there before the country was liberated.