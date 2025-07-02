Rwanda: Teacher Mpamire Back to Gen Z Comedy Show Stage

2 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

Just a year after taking the Camp Kigali stage down, Ugandan comedy sensation and actor Teacher Mpamire will once again be the main act for the next edition of the Gen Z Comedy Show scheduled for Thursday, July 10.

Born Herbert Mendo Ssegujja, Mpamire is widely known for his hilarious impersonation of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Balancing two careers, he holds a Bachelor of Education from Makerere University and teaches at Standard High School in Zana, Uganda, while actively performing across Africa.

His comedy career has taken him to stages in Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and beyond.

He is no stranger to the Gen Z Comedy Show which he headlined during the 'Intsinzi Edition' in July 2024.

In 2016, he won the "Discovery of the Year" award at the Africa Youth Awards in Accra, Ghana, and continues to perform regularly with Uganda's renowned Fun Factory troupe at the National Theatre in Kampala.

Hosted bimonthly by funnyman Merci, the Gen Z Comedy Show has become not only a vibrant platform for emerging and established African comedians, but most especially a familiar stage for Ugandan comedians including the likes of Alex Mugangi, Hillary Okello and Patrick Salvado among others.

Audiences can expect a lineup of more local comedians who will join Mpamire for the first July edition of the comedy show which is known for its lively atmosphere and topical content.

Entrance fees are set at Rwf 5,000 for regular tickets and Rwf 10,000 for VIP access. Doors open at 6pm.

