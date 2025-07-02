Rwanda: New Club Rotary Mont Jali President Pledges Youth Focus, Stronger Impact

Rotary Club Kigali Mont Jali ushered in new leadership with the installation of Claver Irakoze as president for the 2025/2026 Rotary year. During a July 1 ceremony in Kigali, Irakoze pledged to champion cross-club collaboration, engage youth, and position the club as a model of purpose-driven action.

"When we unite for good, we amplify our impact. Rotary is not just about giving--it's about connecting, empowering, and transforming," Irakoze said, speaking under the global Rotary theme "Unite for Good."

Rotarians from across Rwanda and distinguished guests--including French Ambassador to Rwanda, Antoine Anfré, who served as guest of honour--attended the event.

"I stand here deeply honoured and ready to lead with a heart for service and a mind for solutions," Irakoze said. "We will grow our membership, strengthen our club's dynamism, and launch flagship projects that uplift vulnerable communities--not just in words, but with measurable, lasting impact."

Amb. Anfré applauded Rotary's grassroots impact, drawing parallels between service and diplomacy.

"Rotary does what diplomacy often dreams of--changing lives through daily acts of compassion," he said. "By providing clean water, supporting children with special needs, or empowering women to stitch a new chapter for their future, you remind us that service knows no borders and no small actions."

Outgoing president Freddy Mutanguha reflected on a year guided by the theme "The Magic of Rotary."

"Our club witnessed the true magic of Rotary--reaching those who needed us most," he said.

Key achievements, according to Mutanguha, included: supporting people with albinism by providing skin-protective lotions, sun-safe eyewear, and access to cancer screening, donating 12 sewing machines to Nyamagabe Correctional Facility to equip incarcerated women with vocational skills and a path to reintegration, and collaborating with Autism Rwanda to raise awareness, support educational needs, and promote inclusion for children on the autism spectrum.

Delivering clean water to communities in Rutsiro District, in partnership with Rotary Club Vitré (France), was another key achievement.

Mutanguha also led the club in celebrating its 25th anniversary--a milestone marked by pride, reflection, and a renewed commitment to Rotary's motto "Service Above Self."

Members also celebrated significant membership growth, joining Rotary's global network of 1.4 million members.

With new leadership at the helm and a vision rooted in unity and action, Rotary Club Kigali Mont Jali enters its next chapter with energy, purpose, and a promise to serve.