Nigeria: Tranos Begins Construction of 800mw Solar Panel Plant to Boost Nigeria's Energy Industry

Tranos, an indigenous engineering and manufacturing company, has begun laying the foundation for an 800-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) panel manufacturing line, signalling a major advancement in the localisation of renewable energy production in Nigeria.

Tranos also plans to move its current factories in Lagos to the new campus and expand their current manufacturing, improving capacity, capabilities and quality. This will address space constraints and position the company to meet growing domestic demand for their products.

Tranos Managing Director, Jude Abalaka, said: "Today's groundbreaking is more than a construction milestone, it is an investment in Africa's industrial future. This campus will scale our production, create jobs, and deliver solutions aligned with Nigeria's energy, industrial and infrastructural ambitions".

Currently, over 90 per cent of solar PV panels used in Nigeria are imported, which often results in delays and higher costs for solar projects. Tranos, he said, aimed to produce sufficient panels locally to supply the entire Nigerian market, with additional capacity for export, adding that, this localisation is expected to ease supply chain challenges and allow for product customisation suited to local conditions.

The facility, he added, will initially operate one manufacturing line, with the first expected to be operational within 15 to 18 months, producing 400 megawatts annually, even as the full 800-megawatt capacity is targeted for by 2027, contributing significantly to Nigeria's renewable energy goals.

The expansion is also set to boost employment, with Tranos projecting to increase its workforce from 160 to approximately 400 employees within two years. The project will stimulate the local economy and has already prompted infrastructure improvements, including road repairs to the new site.

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Energy, Jide Onakoya, praised Tranos for its role in Nigeria's industrialisation and highlighted the state's recent electricity law reforms aimed at enhancing energy access.

He noted the success of solar-powered street lighting in reducing energy costs by over 30 per cent and emphasised the importance of affordable tariffs and renewable energy solutions for remote communities.

Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Abubakar Aliyu, underscored the government's commitment to making Nigeria a renewable energy hub in Africa. He highlighted the DARES Programme and the $750 million World Bank funded initiative dedicated towards catalysing private sector investment in renewable energy financing.