Zimbabwe: Nestlé Zimbabwe Boosts Cerevita Production to Meet Rising Demand

Nestlé Zimbabwe has ramped up local production of its popular flagship breakfast cereal, CEREVITA, in response to a sharp increase in consumer demand across the country.

This production boost follows the company's recent announcement of a US$7 million investment aimed at expanding its local operations by adding another roller dryer at its manufacturing plant.

"This investment is not just about production infrastructure -- it's about long-term nourishment, empowerment and pride in a product that reflects our local taste, our local grain, and our local spirit," said Nicole Roos, Managing Director and Chairperson of Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region.

The increase in production is part of the company's broader strategy to enhance food security, support local manufacturing, and ensure consistent availability of its products on the market.

With the newly commissioned Roller Drier 4 now fully operational, Nestlé Zimbabwe has boosted its production capacity by over 35%, significantly enhancing product availability while upholding the brand's renowned standards of safety, quality, and consistency.

The investment also reinforces Nestlé's commitment to local economic empowerment through its Virtuous Circle model, which promotes sustainable sourcing and inclusive growth. Nestlé continues to work with more than 350 Zimbabwean suppliers and 18 local farmers, while supporting a workforce that includes 149 full-time employees, 268 casual workers, and eight graduate trainees who receive training each year.

With CEREVITA now reaching Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique markets, Nestlé Zimbabwe is positioning the country as a regional breakfast cereal leader.