Ethiopia: Arba Minch Generates Nearly 17 Mln Birr From Tourism

- Arba Minch City has earned nearly 17 million Birr in tourism revenue this Ethiopian fiscal year, according to Mayor Mesfin Menza (PhD).

In an interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the Mayor revealed that the city collected 16.7 million Birr from both domestic and international tourists, with an increase of 7 million Birr compared to the same period last year.

Over 10,000 tourists visited Arba Minch this year, with a notable rise in domestic tourism compared to previous years. Mayor Mesfin emphasized that the city plans to triple its tourism revenue within the next four years.

To achieve this goal, he said efforts are underway to fully utilize Arba Minch's tourism potential by expanding, developing, and promoting key destinations. The city is home to a range of natural attractions, including Lakes Abaya and Chamo, Ye-EgzerDildiy (the narrow mountain ridge separating the two lakes), NechSar National Park, and a well-known Crocodile Ranch.

Mesfin noted that renovation and promotional activities are being intensified to enhance these attractions and increase tourism income. He also highlighted the ongoing corridor development project, which aims to beautify the city, boost its international competitiveness, and create job opportunities.

In addition, the expansion of hotels, resorts, cafes, guesthouses, and other related infrastructure is contributing to improving the city's image and ensuring visitor comfort.Parallel initiatives are also in progress to promote Arba Minch as a clean, smart, and environmentally friendly city, enhancing both resident and tourist experience, according to the Mayor.

As part of a broader strategy to diversify its tourism offerings, the city is investing billions of Birr in the construction of Arba Minch International Stadium to attract sports tourism.Beyond tourism, Mayor Mesfin also pointed out that Arba Minch is an emerging hub for horticultural investment, particularly in the cultivation of bananas, mangoes, avocados, and apples.

Furthermore, the city is increasingly attracting investors in the manufacturing sector, thanks to a more conducive business environment and the removal of bureaucratic bottlenecks, he recalled.