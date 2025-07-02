Ethiopia: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Dialogue

The government has reiterated its willingness to engage in peaceful dialogue with armed groups, amid widespread public demonstrations in Amhara State showing strong support for peace and stability.

In a statement shared on social media, the Government Communications Service (GCS) condemned the continued acts of violence in the state.

GCS urged all militants opposing the government and the public to disarm and pursue peaceful resolutions.

The Service noted that although the name "Fano" once symbolized patriotism, the groups currently using it are supported by foreign actors seeking to destabilize the region.

"These elements have forced millions of children out of school and disrupted daily life," the statement read.

The government stressed that the people of Amhara have consistently shown a strong preference for peace. Community-level discussions are ongoing throughout the state, and efforts to reach out to misled youth are being carried out in cooperation with religious and community leaders.

According to the GCS, both federal and state level security forces are working to restore order.

"Many have sacrificed their lives in the struggle to bring peace, though full stability has not yet been achieved," the GCS said.

While the government remains open to dialogue, it reaffirmed its commitment to taking firm action against groups engaged in armed violence.

"The people have made their voices heard. They stand firmly against those who target civilians and undermine public security," the GCS emphasized.

The government concluded by stating that its actions are a direct response to the public's call for peace and stability in the state.