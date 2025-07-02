Ethiopia: Students Develop Self-Operating Grass Cutter

-- A team of students from Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU) has developed a self-operating grass cutter and watering system.

The grass cutter is offering a smart and efficient solution to maintain Ethiopia's growing number of urban green spaces and parks.

In an interview with The Ethiopian Herald, , an electromechanical engineering graduate and team member lead Arsema Matious explained that the device is designed to automate the labor-intensive process of maintaining green areas.

"Our smart grass cutter is equipped with obstacle detection and an integrated watering system. It is a timely solution, especially as urban green spaces continue to expand across Ethiopia," she said.

The prototype reduces the need for manual labor and minimizes maintenance costs while increasing energy efficiency. Arsema added that the device can autonomously navigate green spaces, cut grass, clean the area, and water the soil all in one operation.

"With many urban parks under development, this innovation ensures efficient upkeep and helps conserve water and energy," she emphasized. "In residential areas, maintaining green spaces on time is often a challenge. That is why we designed this system to make it more manageable and sustainable."

The students used locally available materials and programmed the system to operate autonomously with customizable settings. The initiative also aligns with Ethiopia's green development goals, addressing urban sustainability through innovative, homegrown solutions.