East Africa: Ethiopia Investing in Nuclear Science for Peaceful Purposes

-Rays of Hope Forum 2025 opens here

- Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh announced that Ethiopia is committed to harnessing nuclear science for peaceful and safe applications, particularly in the field of healthcare.

His remarks came during the opening of the Rays of Hope Forum 2025, which kicked off yesterday in Addis Ababa.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is marking the third anniversary of its Rays of Hope initiative, a global program aimed at expanding life-saving cancer care in low- and middle-income countries.

In his keynote address, DPM Temesgen highlighted Ethiopia's progress in expanding cancer care and radiotherapy services across the country. "We are bringing life-saving technologies closer to our communities and strengthening regulatory systems to ensure the safe use of radiation," he stated.

He emphasized that the country's investments in nuclear science are strictly for peaceful and developmental purposes, particularly for the early detection and treatment of diseases. "Through these efforts, we aim to save lives and promote public health," he added.

Temesgen also praised Ethiopia's broader health achievements over the past three decades. "Our Health Extension Program has trained tens of thousands of community health workers, extending healthcare access to every corner of the country. We have made healthcare a right, not a privilege. But this is not the end--rather, it is a turning point. The burden of disease is shifting, and we must adapt."

He further noted that the country's Green Legacy Initiative is not only addressing environmental challenges but also contributing to public health by promoting sustainable well-being for both people and the planet.

Speaking at the event, State Minister of Health Dereje Duguma (MD) stated that over 51% of Ethiopia's disease burden stems from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries. Of these, more than 10% are attributed to cancer. "Every year, Ethiopia records over 80,000 new cancer cases and around 55,000 related deaths," he said.

Dereje identified breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers as the most frequently diagnosed types in the country. He stressed the need for early detection, access to treatment, and greater public awareness to reduce the cancer burden.

The forum's opening session featured several high-level dignitaries, including IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Health Minister Mekdes Daba(MD), Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, African Union Chief of Staff Mohamed El-Amine Souef, as well as ministers, ambassadors, and international partners.

The Rays of Hope Forum 2025 serves as a platform to assess progress, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate efforts to improve cancer care infrastructure and services across Africa and beyond.