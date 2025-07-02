Ethiopia: Leadership Academy Spurs Nationwide Dev't Through Research, Training

- The Addis Ababa Leadership Academy (AALA) concluded its 5th National Research Conference yesterday, reaffirming its commitment to advancing national development through research-driven policy, leadership capacity-building, and institutional transformation.

Held under the theme of evidence-based nation-building, the annual conference served as a vital forum for researchers, scholars, and policymakers to exchange insights and ensure the practical application of scientific findings to address Ethiopia's most pressing challenges.

AALA President, Tassew Gebre (PhD) stressed the conference's strategic role in connecting research with real-world impact. "This platform not only allows researchers to share their work but also ensures that their findings are translated into action," he said.

Since its establishment, the Academy has completed 68 problem-solving research projects, many of which tackle key social, political, and institutional issues. Of these, 16 projects were finalized this year alone, reflecting a growing emphasis on timely, solution-oriented studies.

Tassew also highlighted the Academy's parallel mission to strengthen professional and leadership competencies across the public sector. To date, over 66,000 leaders and professionals have received training from AALA, contributing to improved service delivery and enhanced institutional performance across multiple sectors.

The Academy's initiatives have already begun to yield tangible results, with notable improvements in technological integration, administrative efficiency, and citizen-focused service reform. These achievements, he said, are early indicators of the transformative role research and leadership development can play in Ethiopia's broader economic and social progress.

Deputy President Chanyalew Weldegebriel (PhD) echoed this view, noting that AALA continues to draw on both local and international best practices to improve its research and implementation frameworks. He called for stronger inter-institutional collaboration to sustain the impact of such knowledge-based interventions.

The conference concluded with the presentation of five major research studies, followed by a discussion session and a recognition program honoring researchers, partners, and contributors.