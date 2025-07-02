Ethiopia: JICA Applauds Ethiopia's Shift From Agriculture to Industry-Based Economy

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has commended Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to transform its economy from an agriculture-based system to an industrialized one, underscoring the country's steady progress and strategic focus on sustainable development.

JICA's Ethiopia Office Chief Representative Kensuke Oshima told ENA that Ethiopia is making meaningful strides in its journey toward industrialization. He noted that the transformation is supported by significant investments in key sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, and rural development.

Reflecting on his first visit to Ethiopia two decades ago, Kensuke said he has witnessed impressive changes in the country's development landscape. "The multifaceted progress Ethiopia has made over the past 20 years is truly remarkable," he stated.

He also reaffirmed JICA's long-standing partnership with Ethiopia and reiterated the agency's commitment to deepening development cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

"JICA's support to Ethiopia spans agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, education, and industrialization," Kensuke explained. "Our work includes promoting market-oriented agriculture, enhancing rice production, and advancing the water sector. These efforts are crucial to achieving the country's development goals."

In addition to technical assistance, Kensuke emphasized JICA's strong focus on capacity building. "We prioritize strengthening institutional frameworks and investing in human capital to ensure sustainable development outcomes," he added.

He highlighted that the development projects currently underway in Addis Ababa and other regions reflect the tangible results of Ethiopia's strategic direction and partnerships.

Kensuke concluded by reaffirming JICA's commitment to working closely with the Ethiopian government to foster inclusive and sustainable growth. "Our partnership is built on mutual respect and shared goals. We look forward to supporting Ethiopia's continued transformation."