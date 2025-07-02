Sudan: First Meeting of Minister of Justice Council Discusses Post-War Vision

- The first meeting of the Minister of Justice Council for 2025 was held on Monday in the Ministry of Justice Hall at the Ministries Complex in Port Sudan, chaired by the Undersecretary, Acting Minister, of the Ministry of Justice, Howaida Ali Awad Al-Karim, and attended by all council members, both in person and remotely.

Howaida stated that this meeting was held to consult with specialized Directorates on the Ministry of Justice's vision for the next phase, in light of the developments taking place in the country.

The Acting Minister of Justice underlined that the Ministry is the state advisor, and that Sudan's stability is closely linked to the rule of law and the extension of the state's authority. This is where its role lies in establishing the legal and constitutional framework and regulating legal performance in the country.

The meeting discussed a number of important reports. The most prominent of these was the Ministry of Justice's strategic vision, presented by the Head of the Strategic Planning and Development Directorate.

She explained that the Ministry of Justice's vision is to be an independent judicial authority to ensure stability in Sudan by establishing the rule of law and achieving justice. She also highlighted the importance of jurisdiction over legal matters to ensure integrity, transparency, and good governance.

The Solicitor General of the Republic of Sudan also presented a report on international and regional lawsuits and a future vision for international and regional litigation.

The Head of the Legislation Directorate presented a report on the status of the draft tenth revised edition of the laws, noting that the laws that were amended, repealed, and newly issued after the ninth revised edition, are 270 out of a total of 363. This brings the total number of laws in force in Sudan to 363.

After the printing of the volumes is completed, an electronic copy will be placed on a CD-ROM to facilitate access to the required information. A translation of the tenth edition's laws will also be included.

The Head of the Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Directorate, Rapporteur of the National Mechanism, also presented a report on participation in the (59) session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. He stated that (6) statements were submitted, which were met with praise and cooperation from the Sudanese Mission in Geneva. He also underscored the need for coordination between the National Human Rights Mechanism and the relevant bodies at the Human Rights Council.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Council commended the reports submitted by the heads of specialized Directorates and legal administrations in the states affected by the war and the host states, who exerted commendable efforts in the exceptional circumstances facing the country.