Sudan: Health Ministry Undersecretary Chairs Global Funding Coordination Mechanism's Regular Meeting

- The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, chaired the regular meeting of the Global Funding Country- Coordination Mechanism (GF_CCM) in his office on Monday.

This step confirms Sudan's continued efforts to strengthen the health sector and leverage global support to combat diseases in light of current challenges.

The meeting comprised the grant's implementing partners: UNICEF and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in addition to project implementation units.

The participants discussed priorities for the next phase in light of the decline in global funding, estimated at 9% of the total grant allocated to Sudan over the next two years.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health stated that the grant focuses on combating AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, in addition to supporting the strengthening of the health system. He stressed the importance of re-prioritizing and identifying activities that fall outside the scope of global support, in order to seek alternative funding through other donor channels or government support.

The Health Ministry's Undersecretary also praised the role of the Ministry of Finance in allocating funds to combat diseases and epidemics.

Dr. Haitham also commended the efforts of the technical team and project implementation units that contributed to negotiating this grant, emphasizing the importance of continued coordination with donors to bridge gaps and ensure the sustainability of health programs.