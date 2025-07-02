Sudan: Al-Burhan, Al-Sisi Discuss Prospects for Strengthening Joint Cooperation

1 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi received President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Monday evening in El-Alamein City, during his visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The meeting touched on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and consolidate prospects for joint cooperation in all fields, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples toward achieving integration and mutual development.

The meeting also reviewed developments in the situation and reconstruction efforts in Sudan, as well as regional and international efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.

The meeting also addressed regional developments in the Nile Basin and Horn of Africa regions, underscoring the need to continue coordination and joint action to protect water security and respect the rules of international law to achieve the joint interests of all basin countries.

TSC President expressed his appreciation for the level of Sudanese-Egyptian relations, stressing his commitment to strengthening and consolidating the bonds of brotherhood. He praised Egypt's supportive stances for Sudan in international and regional forums, its support for the Sudanese people during their ordeal, and its provision of humanitarian assistance.

For his part, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi affirmed his country's firm position in support of Sudan's unity, sovereignty, security, and stability, underlining Egypt's readiness to make every effort to advance joint cooperation to achieve the mutual interests of both countries.

