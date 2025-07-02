African Leaders Urge Nuclear Energy Adoption to Drive Growth

Addis Ababa, — Participants of African delegates at the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA 2025) underway in the Rwandan capital of Kigali called for the accelerated adoption of nuclear energy to meet the continent's rising energy demand, support industrialization, and drive sustainable development.

As the continent's population is expected to exceed 3 billion in the next four decades, leaders stressed the importance of clean, reliable and scalable energy, particularly nuclear power.

"The future of the African energy landscape will continue to be driven by increasing energy demand and population growth," said Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente during the opening ceremony.

The Prime Minister stressed the significance of uniting African nations in adopting renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources.

He underscored their potential to fast-track development milestones while preserving the environment.

Ngirente noted that 600 million Africans currently lack access to electricity. He highlighted nuclear energy as a key sustainable and non-polluting resource that can play a transformative role in boosting energy access and addressing climate challenges.

The Prime Minister called on African leaders to seize the opportunities offered by nuclear technologies, emphasizing the importance of establishing frameworks that can accelerate growth and foster inclusive development across the continent.

Running through Tuesday, the summit seeks to elevate nuclear energy as a key pillar of Africa's sustainable development.

NEISA 2025 is organized in collaboration with key international institutions, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Nuclear Energy Agency, World Nuclear Association, and leading regional financial institutions.

This summit brought together policymakers, energy leaders, and nuclear experts from over 40 countries to discuss developing small modular nuclear power plants (SMRs/MMRs).

These cutting-edge facilities aim to drive energy self-sufficiency, expand access to clean electricity, combat climate change, and further industrial growth across the continent.