East Africa: Ethiopia Shares Successes in Poverty Reduction, Food Security At Global Conference

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amente, highlighted the nation's "Yelemate Terufat" (Bounty of Basket ) initiative at a high-level meeting of the Global Alliance Against Poverty and Hunger.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Sustainable Development, taking place in Seville, Spain, from June 30 to July 3, 2025.

'Bounty of the Basket' is a national food security initiative in Ethiopia, launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in November 2022. This program aims to enhance the production of essential agricultural products such as dairy, poultry, eggs, honey, fish, and meat.

During his participation in the June 30 meeting, Minister Girma elaborated on the significant role Ethiopia's Bounty of Basket initiative plays in reducing poverty and ensuring food security.

He explained that the initiative is built upon indigenous ideas and solutions, is owned by both the government and the people, and has achieved tangible results in its efforts to alleviate poverty and guarantee food security.

The Minister further emphasized that while the initiative is primarily implemented using domestic resources, seeking support through bilateral and multilateral diplomatic collaborations could significantly expand its reach and impact in combating poverty and enhancing food security.

He added that the Bounty of Basket initiative could be further scaled through additional investment.

In this regard, Minister Girma clarified that the Ethiopian government's recently implemented macroeconomic reforms have created a conducive environment for foreign direct investment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Ethiopia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Concluding his remarks, he affirmed Ethiopia's readiness to learn from the best practices of other nations in its pursuit of poverty reduction and food security.

Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), who was also present at the meeting, commended Ethiopia's remarkable achievements in recent years, particularly its attainment of complete self-sufficiency in wheat production.

He stated that Ethiopia's success serves as a tangible example that food security can be achieved across Africa with focused and appropriate leadership and support.

President Adesina went on to announce the AfDB's decision to provide USD 50 million in support for a poultry farming project, which is part of Ethiopia's Bounty of Basket initiative.