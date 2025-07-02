South Sudan: 'It's a Big Task, but I'm Ready' - Dr. Gaas Opens Up About His New Role As AU Envoy to South Sudan

- For Dr. Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas, the former Prime Minister of Somalia and one-time President of Puntland, public service has always meant stepping into difficult terrain with quiet determination. Now, he's taking on a new challenge -- this time beyond Somalia's borders.

The African Union (AU) has appointed Dr. Gaas as its Special Envoy to South Sudan and Head of the AU Liaison Office in Juba, a major diplomatic assignment that puts him at the heart of peace efforts in one of Africa's most fragile states.

"This is a heavy responsibility," Dr. Gaas told the BBC in a candid interview. "But it's also an opportunity to help heal wounds, to bring people together, and to push forward the vision of peace that South Sudanese people have waited far too long for."

South Sudan gained independence in 2011 after decades of bloody civil war. But peace has remained elusive. Political infighting, broken ceasefires, and distrust between factions continue to fuel instability, leaving millions displaced and development stalled.

That's where Gaas comes in.

His job will be to represent the AU in Juba, coordinate with global partners like IGAD and the UN, and -- most importantly -- act as a mediator between warring sides to keep the fragile peace process alive.

"It's not an easy job," he admitted. "South Sudan, like Somalia, suffers from deep divisions and painful history. But where there's political will, there's always hope."

Born in Dhuusamareeb, Somalia, in 1967, Gaas' life has been shaped by conflict, learning, and leadership. After earning his economics degree in Mogadishu, he went on to study in the U.S., earning a master's from Vanderbilt University.

He returned to serve his country in various roles -- from heading departments in the finance ministry to becoming Somalia's Prime Minister during the delicate 2011-2012 transitional period. He later led Puntland as its President between 2014 and 2019, where he was known for pushing federalism and economic reform.

Now, with decades of governance under his belt, he's being asked to use those same skills to help a neighboring country find its footing.

"I want to thank the AU Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat for trusting me with this role, and also the Somali government, especially President Hassan Sheikh and PM Hamza, for their strong support," Gaas said.

As Special Envoy, Gaas will lead peacebuilding efforts, build bridges between rival leaders, and ensure South Sudan stays on the path laid out in the 2018 peace deal.

"It's about listening," he said. "About understanding the local context, the pain, the mistrust, and working with people -- not over them -- to build a shared future."

He knows it won't be easy.

"This isn't just a desk job. This is about going into the heart of conflict, where lives are on the line, and trying to make a difference. I know how hard that can be, but I also know it's possible."

Gaas' appointment reflects the AU's commitment to using experienced African leaders -- people who understand the complexities of post-conflict recovery because they've lived it -- to help stabilize the continent.

It's also a reminder that while diplomacy can feel abstract, at its core, it's about people: sitting down, listening, disagreeing without violence, and slowly rebuilding trust.

As for Gaas, he remains grounded, hopeful, and aware of the scale of the mission ahead.