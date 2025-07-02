South Africa: Shaka Ilembe Star Walks Away From Acting

Actor Lemogang Tsipa says he is leaving acting behind to focus fully on his music career after Shaka iLembe ends.

He has teamed up with stars like Mbuso Khoza and Moneoa to create a new sound inspired by South African culture.

Lemogang Tsipa, who played Shaka Zulu in the hit drama Shaka iLembe, says he is done with acting. Once the show wraps up, he plans to put all his energy into music.

He told Daily Sun that he and his friends have been working on something fresh and different.

"As soon as this show is done, I'm going to start releasing my music," he said. "We've been cooking something really fresh, a brand-new genre."

He did not say what the new genre is, but said it draws deeply from South African roots.

Tsipa is not going solo. He has already teamed up with big names like Mbuso Khoza and Moneoa. He also hinted that more collaborations are on the way, but is keeping those names secret for now.

This is not just a side project. Tsipa is serious about making music and is ready to leave the acting world behind.

He became widely known for his powerful role as Shaka Zulu. Now, he is ready to show the world a different side of himself.