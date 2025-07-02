Namibia: Nekundi's Board Battle - Works Minister Stands Firm On ECN Dismissal

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi has defended his decision to dismiss the board of the Engineering Council of Namibia (ECN), saying the move is final despite the board calling it unjust.

Nekundi terminated the entire ECN board on Thursday.

The ministry has since confirmed it is in the process of appointing new board members.

The board wrote Nekundi a letter on Friday, challenging the legality of their dismissal and raising serious concerns over alleged administrative and financial misconduct involving the council's registrar, Charles Mukwaso.

When approached for comment on the matter yesterday, Nekundi was brief, saying: "Nothing to comment on, and the decision stands."

Asked to explain the reasons behind the board's dismissal, he said: "We will issue a statement tomorrow when we are in office."

The ECN board, which consists of five members, regulates the engineering profession in Namibia.

The fired board members claim in their letter to Nekundi that their removal was legally flawed, procedural unjust, and harmful to the integrity of public institutions.

"The council appointed in August 2022 was constituted in accordance with the Engineering Profession Act,1986 (Act No. 18 of 1986).

The act provides for a four-year term, unless shortened or extended by the minister upon council recommendation.

No such recommendation was issued. The act outlines limited legal grounds for removal, none of which were invoked," they wrote.

The former members further allege that their termination letters were not issued directly by the Ministry of Works and Transport, but were disseminated by Mukwaso, whose conduct is the subject of multiple unresolved allegations, raising concerns over administrative irregularity.

"Routing the letter through the registrar (Mukwaso), who stands accused of misconduct, and allowing him to circulate it publicly on social media, was not only procedurally flawed, but humiliating to the council (board)," the letter states.

The fired ECN board claims Nekundi's decision to fire its members contravenes Section 4 of the Engineering Profession Act, which they say lists specific and limited legal grounds for removing board members.

"The dissolvement of the council is against the provision of the act . . . the minister acted without properly investigating the serious allegations raised against the registrar (Mukwaso), allegations supported by eight out of 10 council (board) members and the findings of a hearing that spanned 14 months," the expelled members say.

MISCONDUCT CLAIMS

They list a string of misconduct allegations against Mukwaso, including forgery, fraud, unauthorised financial activities, and the misrepresentation of his qualifications and role.

Among the accusations are forgery related to his claimed professional engineer registration, fraud and corruption involving a legal invoice from a Windhoek based firm, and self-approved salary payments (three in December 2021).

The sacked board also says there were unlawful overtime payments totalling over N$101 000 and that Mukwaso also forged an employment contract with unapproved amendments and benefits.

They claimed Mukwaso's professional engineering certificate was backdated without assessor verification and was signed by a deceased former ECN president.

Mukwaso engaged in the unauthorised sharing of internal board documents with external institutions and the alleged manipulation of the ECN's database while under suspension, the members claim.

Another issue raised is the alleged failure of the works ministry to gazette the fired board, which they say has led to Mukwaso's disciplinary case being dismissed on technical grounds.

"Over N$800 000 in public funds were expended on the case of the registrar (Mukwaso) for legal fees, only for the case to be dismissed by the hearing chairperson.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Mukwaso asked why the fired board members sent their letter on an ECN letterhead and why it is signed by one former member only, but not by the rest of the fired members.

"That tells you what state of mind this person is in. They are no longer members of the council (board). Why are they using symbols of the ECN to promote themselves?"he asked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'Why now?'

He further asked why the expelled members did not raise the issues in the last 12 months.

Mukwaso said he was suspended in May 2023 over false allegations and was reinstated last July.

"That is when they were supposed to write all these things. Why after you are fired that is when now you are writing all of these things and now everyone must read all these fake news stories," he asked.

He said Nekundi told him to share termination letters with the board members on Thursday.

Mukwaso further claimed that the letter to Nekundi was written solely by Sophie Tekie, who is the president of the ECN, to "deceive the public" that it was written by all members of the former board.

He said the matter would be dealt with at a press conference to be held at the Windhoek today.