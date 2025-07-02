Mauritius: Mr Pierre Joseph Guy Gnany Celebrated As Mauritius' New Centenarian

Mauritius welcomed its latest centenarian, Mr Pierre Joseph Guy Gnany, on 29 June 2025, during a celebration held at his residence in Curepipe. The event was organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity and brought together his close family members and well-wishers.

The Mayor of the Municipal Council of Vacoas - Phoenix, Mr Sunjeevsing Dindyal; and other personalities were present for the occasion.

As part of the celebration, Mr Gnany received a bouquet, a centenarian medal, a certificate, and a cheque of Rs 26,203 from the Ministry. He also received a rice cooker. Additionally, the Senior Citizens Council presented him with a shield, bath towel, hand towel, and a birthday card. A cheque of Rs 10,000 was also awarded by the National Solidarity Fund.

Mr Pierre Joseph Guy Gnany was born on 29 June 1925 in Beau Bassin, into a family of two children. His late father, Mr Marcel Gnany, was the owner of the former bakery Le Rallye in Beau Bassin, while his mother, Mrs Lydie Merle-Feillafe, was a homemaker. Among the two siblings, Mr Gnany is the only surviving child.

A distinguished scholar, Mr Gnany pursued studies in accountancy up to Diploma level and later became a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (FCCA). He worked as an Accountant at the Ministry of Finance, serving the nation with professionalism and dedication.

He was civilly married to Ms Jacqueline Bijoux on 22 October 1952, and the couple lived in Curepipe. From this union, they had three children; two sons and one daughter.

Mr Gnany is the proud grandfather of four grandchildren and great-grandfather to five great-grandchildren.

Despite being bedridden, Mr Gnany remains lucid and mentally alert. He enjoys reading and has a special fondness for fish curry, reflecting his appreciation for Mauritian cuisine. He is fluent in Creole, English, and French.

Mr Gnany credits his resilient character and determination to never give up as the secret behind his longevity.