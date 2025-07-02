Mauritius: Junior Minister Damry Urges Greater Digital Adoption Among SMEs

"Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) form the backbone of our economy and must be fully integrated into the digital future," said the Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry, yesterday at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of a workshop on the theme 'Empowering SMEs: A Strategic Catalyst for Digital Commerce and Economic Growth' which was organised by Visa, a global leader in digital payments. The workshop focused on promoting the use of Visa payment solutions among SMEs to enhance their digital capabilities and expand access to regional and global markets.

The Director of Visa Commercial Solutions, Ms Mary Kang'the, and the Visa Country Manager for the Indian Ocean Islands and Djibouti, Mr Christian Mbonampeka were present on the occasion.

In his address Junior Minister Damry underscored the vital contribution of SMEs to both the economic and social fabric of Mauritius. He stressed the importance of stronger public-private partnerships to empower SMEs, especially through access to digital tools and platforms. With regard to Budget 2025-2026, he recalled that Government reforms aim to open new economic avenues in sectors such as FinTech, green and blue industrialisation, and Artificial Intelligence, which hold significant potential for SME growth.

Mr Damry further highlighted the importance of fostering an environment in which local SMEs can scale and serve broader markets, particularly within Africa, where intra-regional trade remains limited but promising. While encouraging global companies like Visa to expand their presence in Mauritius, he affirmed Government's commitment to creating a stable, predictable and investor-friendly environment that supports innovation, entrepreneurship and economic resilience.