Ghana: Black Queens Relocate to Siaïda Ahead of Wafcon

After wrapping up their pre-tournament preparations, the Black Queens have relocated from their training base in Benslimane to Siaïda, where they would be based for the upcoming TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The team spent two weeks fine-tuning their tactics and building fitness, playing three friendly matches, including a recent clash against Nigeria.

With their preparations complete, the Black Queens are now set to focus on their WAFCON campaign, aiming to make a strong impression and bring pride to the nation.

The TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2025, is slated for Morocco from Saturday, July 5-26, in Morocco.

Ghana are paired with reigning champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania in Group C.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens put up a spirited fight but ultimately lost 3-1 to Nigeria's Super Falcons in their final pre-Women's Africa Cup of Nations friendly in Lanoura on Sunday.

The Super Falcons took the lead in the 34th minute through Chiwendu Iheazou's deflected shot, and Asisat Oshoala doubled the lead with a spot kick 10 minutes later.

In the second half, the Black Queens intensified their attack, with Evelyn Badu's goal unfortunately ruled out for offside. Doris Boaduwaa's shot narrowly missed the target, but Alice Kusi pulled one back from a spot kick in the 88th minute, making the final score 3-1.