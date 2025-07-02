Ghana: Passengers Stranded At Dambai Over Faulty Pontoon

Hundreds of travellers and vehicles on Sunday were left stranded for hours at the banks of the Oti River in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region following a technical fault with the pontoon ferry service.

Passenger vehicles from Accra en route to Kpandai, Krachi, Buya, and surrounding areas arrived at the riverbank as early as 4:00 a.m., hoping to catch the first ferry crossing.

However, they were left disappointed when the pontoon failed to operate due to mechanical issues.

Attempt to speak to officialdom at the time of filing the story yesterday proved futile.

Motorists and commuters using the Kpandai-Dambai road were similarly stranded at the lakeside, with no indication of when the ferry service would resume.

Many were compelled to wait under the scorching sun or remain in their vehicles, as there were no designated shelters or waiting areas.

Cargo trucks loaded with yams and other perishable goods were also left exposed to the sun, risking significant losses due to spoilage.

With no access to electricity at the site, several travellers ran out of power on their phone batteries, leaving them unable to communicate with family or employers. Many had no access to food or water, and some were travelling with children.

Frustrated passengers pleaded with drivers to consider alternative routes via the Nkwanta-Kpassa road. However, drivers declined, citing the poor condition of that road and recent security concerns.

Some drivers suggested to the passengers to wait for incoming company vehicles to arrive at Lakeside One, offload their luggage into boats to cross the river, and then continue the journey in the other vehicles.

However, these boats lacked life jackets or any life-saving equipment, raising safety concerns.

Mr Benjamin Kumi, a traveller heading from Krachi to Accra, said, "We arrived around 4:17 a.m. hoping to catch the 6:00 a.m. ferry. As of 12:11 p.m., we are still here.

"They say the pontoon is faulty and being repaired. I'm supposed to be in Accra preparing for work tomorrow, but I don't even know when I'll arrive."

He appealed to the government to construct a bridge across the river to facilitate faster and safer travel.

Commercial driver, Godwin Asante, added, "We often arrive in the evening when the ferry has closed. We're forced to wait until morning. If a bridge were built, we could cross in five minutes. Government must intervene."

A cargo driver also shared his ordeal, stating that he once spent three days at the lakeside last April due to a similar pontoon failure.

Ms Linda Ntebi, another traveller, noted that crossing the river by boat was frightening due to the lack of safety equipment, saying that, "Whenever the pontoon breaks down, we have no choice but to use the boats. The government must consider adding a second pontoon or rehabilitating the Nkwanta-Kpassa road to offer a viable alternative."

The travellers urged swift government intervention to prevent future disruptions and ensure safe, efficient passage across the Oti River.