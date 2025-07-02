Ghana: Ecobank Ghana Marks World Environment Day

As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, Ecobank Ghana has embarked on a nationwide tree planting initiative to mark this year's World Environment Day.

Dubbed the Ecobank Ghana Regional Tree Planting Programme, the initiative seeks to plant 2,500 trees across 12 centres in five regions, in partnership with the Forestry Commission and selected schools, churches, and hospitals.

The Ecobank Tree Planting Programme is in line with government's Tree for Life Initiative Re-afforestation and aligns with the World Environment Day, which is commemorated on June 5 every year.

Speaking during one of the Regional Tree Planting Exercises at The Light Academy at Adenta on Friday, the Head, Consumer Banking at Ecobank Ghana, Mr Tara Squire, said the bank had observed World Environment Day annually since 2012, as part of its broader environmental agenda.

He said this year, the bank took part in all major national activities to mark the day, including the official launch of the Tree for Life and Afforestation Initiative by President John Dramani Mahama and other stakeholders at Kwabenya Community SHS, and a commemorative tree planting ceremony at the Achimota Forest with members of the Diplomatic Corps and heads of institutions.

"In addition, we have adopted two hectares of degraded land at the Chippa Forest Reserve near Dodowa for reforestation, with preparatory works set to begin next week," he said.

Mr Squire emphasised that Ecobank's environmental efforts extend beyond tree planting.

"We are committed to reducing the carbon footprint of our operations by ensuring that our procurement, building design, energy use, and fleet management comply with globally acceptable emission standards," the Head of Consumer Banking stated.

He revealed that the bank had recently invested the equivalent of $300,000 in support of e-mobility solutions, including electric vehicles, bikes, and infrastructure like charging stations, to promote green transport and reduce emissions.

"Our drive is expected to improve urban transportation systems, stimulate job creation, and contribute to building a green economy," he added.

The Greater Regional Manager of the Forestry, Joseph Bempah, in remarks made on his behalf, said tree planting was an important exercise.

He lauded Ecobank for the decision to support schools, hospitals and churches to plant trees, adding that the idea was laudable.

Mr Bempah said the Ecobank Ghana Tree planting exercise was in line with the Tree for Life Afforestation Initiative of the government.

He said trees served important environmental, ecological and socio- cultural functions such as carbon sequestration, air and water filtration and regulating the temperature of the environment.

Mr Bempah expressed the hope the programme would help to inculcate in the children the habit of planting trees.

The Headmistress of The Light Academy, Mrs Shirley-Ann Boateng, commended Ecobank Ghana for the initiative, describing it as a symbol of hope and collective action.

"This programme is more than the ceremonial planting of seeds, it is a bold declaration of our responsibility to protect and preserve the environment for future generations," she said.

She encouraged the students present to view the exercise as a call to action.

"Small actions like planting trees have a lasting impact. Let this be the beginning of a lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship," she stated.