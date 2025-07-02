Ghana: Kpone Katamanso Muslim Women Deepen Knowledge in Responsibilities

The Office of the Kpone Katamanso Metropolitan Chief Imam, in collaboration with the Kakasunaka Muslim Community, has organised a three-day workshop aimed at deepening Islamic knowledge among Muslim women in the Metropolitan area.

The workshop which was held on Friday focused on deepening participant's knowledge on their religious responsibilities, family life, and communal roles.

Held in partnership with the Hudai Islamic Training Centre led by Maalama Shifaa from the National Mosque, the event had over 50 participants drawn from Kakasunaka and its neighbouring communities.

Speaking at the event, Imam Alhaji Saeed Abdulai, the Kpone Katamanso Metropolitan Chief Imam, emphasised that the workshop was part of broader efforts to empower Muslim women with authentic Islamic knowledge.

This knowledge he said would enable them to serve as pillars of spiritual strength within their homes and communities.

He noted that women played a crucial role in shaping society, and as such, must be given the right tools to fulfil their religious and social duties.

The importance of choosing righteous friends Imam Abdulai said centered on how companions influence faith and conduct, urging participants to build sisterhood based on shared Islamic values.

He also emphasised was significance of fostering peace, cooperation, and solidarity within the community.

He also took the participants through the Jana'iza procedures-a process involved in bathing and preparing the deceased for burial, including the necessary items and spiritual etiquettes.

Imam Abdulai encouraged participants to balance domestic work and worship to effectively merge household responsibilities with religious obligations.

He highlighted that regular acts of worship can be a means of seeking Allah's help in personal and communal challenges.

Imam Abdulai also urged the participants to adhere to the key principles of marriage, particularly the importance of privacy and mutual respect between spouses.

The participants commended the organisers for the initiative and expressed a desire for more of such educational and spiritually uplifting programmes in the future.