Ghana: Indonesia Expresses Interest in Ghana's Renewable Energy Sector

The Republic of Indonesia has expressed a strong commitment to investing in Ghana's energy sector development through innovative and sustainable technologies.

To this end, it has indicated its readiness to establish a renewable energy plant with the capacity of 2,000 megawatts in the country.

The Honorary Consul of Indonesia to Ghana, Mr Paskal A. B. Rois, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Energy at his office in Accra yesterday.

The visit formed part of measures to deepen bilateral relations and fostering strategic energy cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking at a diplomatic meeting yesterday in Accra, he emphasised Indonesia's commitment to strengthening the historical bond between Ghana, particularly through cooperation in the energy sector.

According to him, the potential establishment of renewable energy plants with a capacity ranging between 500 to 2,000 megawatts (MW) which is yet to be constructed is intended to support and serve as a backup to Ghana's main energy grid.

Mr Rois further stated that Indonesia's innovative water-based renewable energy technology allows for continuous reuse of water to generate electricity efficiently over long periods.

Also, Indonesia expressed interest in supplying solar power plants and affordable solar street lighting systems to Ghana, particularly in underserved communities.

"These efforts aim to improve energy accessibility and reduce dependency on traditional energy sources," he added.

Furthermore, Mr Rois disclosed Indonesia's plans to establish a state-of-the-art oil refinery in Ghana.

He revealed that the country's interest in acquiring oil exploration blocks in Ghana's upstream petroleum sector, a move that could significantly boost local oil production and investment.

In the area of human resource development, Mr Rois presented the KNB Scholarship programme and other training initiatives that would build the capacity of professionals within Ghana's energy sector and beyond.

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, expressed appreciation to the Indonesian government for its longstanding friendship and renewed interest in Ghana's development.

He emphasised Ghana's readiness to explore partnerships in renewable energy, oil and gas development, capacity building, and energy innovation.

Also present at the meeting were Mr Solomon Adjetey, Chief Director, Mr Isaac Nyarko Biney, Director of PPBME and Ms Vanessa Gifty Howusu, Secretary to the Honorary Consul.

This engagement marks a new chapter in Indonesia-Ghana relations, with prospects for shared growth and sustainable energy transformation.