Ghana: Police Arrest 16, Foil Robbery Attempt, Rescue 76 in Multiple Operations

The Police have arrested 16 persons including 15 Chinese in connection with illegal mining at Akyem Amenase in the New Abirem District of the Eastern Region.

The arrests followed a petition by a concession owner and a subsequent police raid on June 20, 2025.

The suspects, who entered Ghana on tourist visas, were arraigned before the Koforidua Circuit Court and remanded to reappear on July 3, 2025.

Similarly the police also foiled an attempted gold robbery on the Koforidua-Mamfe road last Thursday.

At a press briefing in Accra on Monday, the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Donkor, disclosed that the department, through an intelligence-led operation, successfully thwarted the robbery attempt which was targeted at a gold consignment worth over GH¢1.3 million. She said three suspects including a driver, a man posing as a bodyguard, and a third accomplice who had conspired to rob a gold dealer transporting the consignment along the Accra-Koforidua-Mamfe Road were arrested.

In a related development, she revealed that a total of 76 Ghanaian victims had been rescued in separate operations in Nigeria between May and June 2025, following collaboration between Ghana's Interpol Unit and Nigerian authorities. Seven suspects, all Ghanaians, were arrested in connection with the cases.

Additionally, 48 other victims from Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon and Guinea were rescued in Ghana during similar operations.

These individuals were reportedly trafficked under false pretences linked to the now-banned QNET Company and subjected to harsh conditions and online scamming activities.