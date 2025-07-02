Ghana: Rotary Club of Accra-Legon Instals 12th President

The Rotary Club of Accra-Legon has officially installed Rotarian Delasie Dogbey as its 12th President in a grand handover ceremony held in Accra.

The event marked a significant milestone in the club's leadership journey since its charter in 2013.

The vibrant and well-attended ceremony drew distinguished guests from across Rotary International's District 9104 and beyond, including District Governor, Florence Maame Hagan, Past District Governor, David Osei Amankwah Jnr, Past Assistant Governor, Emmanuel Quarshie, several Rotary and Rotaract leaders, as well as stakeholders from corporate Ghana, international development agencies, and the media.

Traditional leaders graced the event, including Mama Kodzo Ghansi Kodzogasi II, Nana Akosua Agyapomaa Asare I, and Naa Awo Ayele Nɔɔbaatsꞓ I, highlighting the club's strong ties with local communities and culture.

In his inaugural address, Rotarian President, Dogbey, outlined a bold vision anchored in Rotary International's seven areas of focus, including peacebuilding, disease prevention, clean water and sanitation, maternal and child health, education, economic development, environmental protection, and mental health.

"This year, we must unite for good and do even more," President Dogbey stated, emphasising the importance of collaboration, strategic partnerships, and sustained community impact.

"We are no longer a young club--we must rise to the responsibility that comes with maturity," he emphasised.

Key projects for the 2025/2026 Rotary year include the completion of the ADMA Basic School Computer Lab, an initiative aimed at enhancing digital literacy for school children, together with career guidance, soft skills training, mental health awareness, education advocacy, prostate cancer screening, maternal health, and environmental sustainability efforts.

Rotarian President, Dogbey, a leadership coach, author, and consultant, brings years of experience and service to his new role.

He currently serves as Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Rotary International's District 9104 magazine and is a member of the District's Host Organisation Committee.

He reiterated the club's commitment to expanding impact through teamwork with Rotaractors, Interactors, corporate partners, and international collaborators.