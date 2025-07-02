Ghana: Minority Expresses Worry Over Bail Conditions Imposed On Former Officials Arrested

The Minority in Parliament has expressed concern over what it calls "pre-trial disguised as bail conditions imposed on Abdul Hannan Wahab, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) and his wife.

This follows the arrest by the operatives of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on June 25 in both Accra and Tamale, Alhaji Wahab and his wife were detained for alleged tax evasion, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

But according to the Minority, the mode of arrest and the subsequent bail terms were nothing short of persecution.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, at a press conference yesterday in Accra stated "Mr Wahab and his wife were picked up like a fugitives, this is not justice, its humiliation," she added.

She described the bail amounts, GH¢50 million for Wahab and GH¢30 million for his wife, as "punitive and excessive."

"These are allegations, no charges have been proven so why impose bail conditions that are more punishing than a conviction?" she asked, accusing EOCO of turning due process into a political weapon.

The Minority says the justification for such high bail conditions is non-existent.

"Section 96 of Act 30 is clear. Bail is meant to ensure appearance in court, not to destroy lives. These conditions are simply outrageous and insisted that Wahab poses no flight risk.

She indicated that "Mr Wahab has served this country with distinction, he is a family man, not a criminal, he is not going to disappear, and so what exactly is the state afraid of?"

The Minority accused the NDC government of orchestrating a quiet campaign of retribution.

"This is not about accountability--it's about settling scores, the pattern is clear. People who served under the previous administration are being targeted."

They warned EOCO's Acting Executive Director, Raymond Archer, to tread carefully.

"History will judge your conduct. Posterity is watching," they said. "Ghana is bigger than any political party."

While stating that they support accountability and legal process, the Minority stressed that justice must not be selective or vindictive.

"Weaponising institutions for politics is a threat to our democracy. What was wrong yesterday is still wrong today, no matter who is in power."

The Caucus is now demanding an immediate review of the bail conditions.

"This is not bail, its punishment. Mr Wahab and his wife must be released on reasonable terms that reflect their rights and dignity."

They called on civil society, the clergy, the media, and all Ghanaians to resist what they described as a dangerous trend.

"Let us speak out. Let us rise above political vendettas. Ghana's institutions must serve justice, not fear."

The Minority's verdict is stark: "This is a political hit job dressed in legal robes. And we will not be silent."