Africa: South Africa Looks to Global Lessons As It Sharpens Its Focus On Gender Priorities At G20

As the G20 Technical Meetings continue in South Africa, a powerful voice is emerging from within the country's leadership, calling for bolder and more targeted investments in women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Advocate Joyce Mikateko Maluleke, the Chairperson of the G20 Empowerment Women Working Group (EWWG) and Director-General of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, told SAnews that South Africa is drawing critical lessons from global partners to respond to some of its most urgent challenges.

The Third Technical Meeting of the G20 EWWG is currently taking place at the Skukuza Conference Centre at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

"There's a lot that, as a country, we are learning from other countries. We have three priorities: valuing the care economy - both paid and unpaid; unlocking genuine financial inclusion for women, and eradicating gender-based violence and femicide," Maluleke said.

Maluleke began by addressing the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), which she said continues to tear through the country's social fabric.

"Gender-based violence is a crisis in South Africa. It's really one thing that, as a country, we want to learn from other countries. Other countries have done so many things... for prevention, even regulating access to social media, because one of the biggest challenges is that our children have a lot of unlimited access to the internet at an early age. Other countries shared that they control what young persons have access to," she explained.

From controlling explicit media to implementing surveillance technologies that aid in prevention and justice, Maluleke said there is much to learn from.

"They have used technology to protect women. For example, you find that there's a surveillance camera every few meters. It does help because they can follow up... They have invested in prevention," she said.

Investing in strong family support structures, something other countries do well, is an area where South Africa must improve. Maluleke said this is one of the biggest prevention measures that the country needs to adopt.

On financial inclusion, Maluleke highlighted the need to replicate successful international models that empower women from the ground up.

"We've learned from them... The support they give to women in businesses starts from their education systems. Countries like Germany have invested in vocational training, and they have elevated artisanship to the same level as those that went to university," she said.

In Germany, Maluleke noted, 60% of learners pursue technical training, while only 40% go to university.

"That's why Germany is so strong in terms of engineering and [technical fields]," she remarked.

The third priority, which is care work, remains an often-overlooked economic force, Maluleke said.

"Most countries have indicated that [care work] is a strong, unseen engine of the economy. Women will stay at home to raise children and to look after those who are sick..." she said, urging for an investment in systems that allow for a balance between work and life commitments.

"Care work, they say, is work of love. Yes, we love our parents, but we must still be able to live," Maluleke emphasised.

On prevention strategies for GBVF, the Director-General stressed the urgent need to shift focus and budget accordingly.

"... [UN Women] said: 'Preventing gender-based violence is not expensive. Not preventing gender-based violence is expensive." It costs [a lot to raise] children [whose] families... are not able to [take them] to school, who won't be able to contribute to the GDP... and who [might] end up getting involved in substance abuse, and to rehabilitate them is expensive," she said.

Towards a stronger declaration and legacy

As deliberations continue, South Africa is preparing for the signing of a declaration that addresses its three focus areas, namely, care work, financial inclusion and GBVF.

Maluleke explained that every working group works on the technical meetings, which will culminate in the declaration that will be signed by Ministers in the G20 when they meet.

She emphasised that a key objective is to secure tangible outcomes from the G20 engagement.

"One of the achievements that we would like to achieve is that the financial sector needs to ensure that when Ministers sign the declaration as a product... they also launch a legacy project," she added.

Indeed, one such legacy project is already in the pipeline.

"We already have the World Bank... The World Bank will be launching, as a legacy project of the South African G20 Presidency, a financial facility on care work.

"Women, who are running ECDs [Early Childhood Development Centres], will be able to apply for funding from that fund. They will launch it at the Minister's meeting," Maluleke said.

Consensus and Positive Masculinity

With 21 countries now part of the G20, following the African Union's recent inclusion, building consensus remains a major hurdle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Africa Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"All of them must consent to the declaration. That's why we're starting the negotiations today... and even tomorrow, we will be negotiating," Maluleke said.

Alongside the declaration, South Africa is preparing another powerful intervention: a conference on positive masculinity.

"Masculinity shouldn't destroy. It should protect," Maluleke said.

The event will bring together G20 countries, guest nations, and international organisations, aiming to change the mindset of men and reframe masculinity as a force for protection and empowerment.

"There are countries that have reduced gender-based violence. They say gender-based violence can be prevented, but you have to invest in that prevention.

"Gender-based violence doesn't discriminate... All of us have to make sure that we prevent it so that we protect our girls," the Director-General said.

As negotiations unfold and commitments solidify, South Africa is poised to drive meaningful change - not just at home but across the G20 platform by aligning global best practices with local action, and by ensuring no one is left behind in the fight for dignity, equity and justice. - SAnews.gov.za