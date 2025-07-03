Nigeria's Active Oil Rigs Rise to 44 As Govt Allocates N326bn to Host Communities

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reported that the number of active oil rigs operating in the country increased to 44 in July from May 2025, representing a 37.5% rise.

The Commission attributed the increase to a reduction in oil theft resulting from the Federal Government's kinetic and non-kinetic interventions.

According to the NUPRC, a total of N326.51 billion, representing the statutory 3% of oil and gas operators' operational expenditure (OPEX), has been disbursed to 145 Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) duly incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The amount, sourced from 94 settlors in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), includes a US dollar component converted at an exchange rate of ₦1,529.63 to $1 as of July 1, 2025.

Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the NUPRC, disclosed these figures during his keynote presentation at the ongoing NOG Energy Week 2025 in Abuja. He emphasised the Commission's commitment to fostering growth in the upstream sector while ensuring that host communities benefit meaningfully from resource development.

Komolafe highlighted the Commission's initiatives, including the Project One Million Barrels initiative, which aims to increase Nigeria's production from 1.46 million to 2.5 million barrels per day by 2026. He also noted that 1.7 million bpd has already been achieved.

The NUPRC Chief Executive also emphasised the importance of protecting assets and curbing oil theft. He said that 37 new evacuation routes have been approved, and the Commission is working closely with security agencies to boost accountability.

On the social front, Komolafe highlighted the Commission's HostComply platform, which has brought transparency and real benefits to oil-producing communities. He also noted that the Commission's full-scale digitisation efforts are transforming regulatory oversight, delivering speed, efficiency, and clarity to investors.

Komolafe reiterated the Commission's commitment to implementing the National Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) and achieving national and global climate goals. He stated that the Commission will not tolerate non-compliant producers and will take regulatory action against those who fail to fulfil their agreements.

The NUPRC Chief Executive expressed optimism about showcasing operational flare capture projects that reflect the country's dedication to national and global climate goals at next year's NOG event.

Vanguard News