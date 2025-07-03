Africa: Macron, Ruto to Champion Joint Climate-Development Agenda At 2026 Africa-France Summit in Nairobi

July 2 - French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed France's strong partnership with Kenya in advancing a global agenda that merges sustainable development with climate action, ahead of the 2026 Africa-France Summit set to be co-hosted in Nairobi.

Speaking at a high-level global cooperation forum in Seville, Spain, President Macron underscored his shared vision with President William Ruto--that no country should be forced to choose between economic growth and environmental sustainability.

"With President William Ruto, we share a common commitment: that no country should have to choose between development and protecting the planet," Macron said. "This is the ambition we are bringing today to Seville with our partners, as part of the Pact for Prosperity, People and the Planet launched two years ago in Paris."

The 2026 Africa-France Summit, which will be co-chaired by Kenya and France, is expected to focus on innovative partnerships that accelerate Africa's sustainable development goals while promoting inclusive economic growth.

President Macron also highlighted Kenya and France's active collaboration on key bilateral projects, including energy transition, sustainable transport infrastructure, and agricultural development. He said these efforts reflect the kind of practical cooperation needed to achieve climate-resilient development.

Beyond economic and environmental collaboration, both leaders reiterated their commitment to promoting peace and stability across Africa--particularly in the Great Lakes region, Sudan, and Somalia.

"We reaffirmed our shared commitment to peace and security in the Great Lakes region, Sudan, and Somalia," Macron noted, adding that France and Kenya will continue supporting regional stability through diplomacy and development support.