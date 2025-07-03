Zimbabwe Authorities Arrest Newspaper Editor On Charges of Insulting the President

New York July 2, 2025- — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Zimbabwean authorities to release newspaper editor Faith Zaba, who was arrested on July 1. She is facing charges of "undermining or insulting the authority of the president" in connection with a satirical column.

"This case sends the message that Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration are so fragile that they are easily threatened by a critical column," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "It's also a reminder of this government's willingness to waste public resources by throwing journalists behind bars. Authorities in Zimbabwe must release Faith Zaba unconditionally and without delay."

Police summoned Zaba to appear at the central police station in the capital, Harare, on July 1, where they charged her over the June 27 satirical column about Mnangagwa's government published in her newspaper, the business weekly Zimbabwe Independent, according to her lawyer, Chris Mhike. Mhike told CPJ that Zaba has been unwell and was "severely ill" at the time of her arrest.

On July 2, Zaba appeared at the magistrates' court in Harare, where her bail hearing was deferred to July 3 after the state requested more time to verify her medical history, according to multiple local news reports.

The "Muckracker" column linked to Zaba's arrest said that Zimbabwe was a "mafia state," citing the administration's alleged interference in the politics of neighboring countries, and said that the current government was "obsessed with keeping itself in power." Under Zimbabwe's Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Zaba could face a $300 fine or imprisonment not exceeding one year, or both, if convicted.

CPJ has documented an ongoing crackdown on dissent in Zimbabwe, amid political tension. In February, authorities arrested Blessed Mhlanga, a journalist with Alpha Media Holdings, and held him for over 10 weeks on baseless charges of incitement in connection with his coverage of war veterans who demanded Mnangagwa's resignation. The Zimbabwe Independent is a subsidiary of Alpha Media Holdings.

A spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Paul Nyathi, did not answer CPJ's calls and a query sent via messaging app requesting comment.