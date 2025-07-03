Zimbabwe: A Ploy to Push Me Out - Kwekwe United President Dismisses Claims He Has Stepped Down

2 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Kwekwe United club president Phil Makekera has dismissed claims that he has stepped down and is selling the cash-strapped Castle Lager Premier Soccer League franchise.

Makekera said the rumour is simply a ploy to push him out of the club.

"I will not just walk away from my project unless someone buys me out.

"I am selling shares in the team, and I remain as of today 100% shareholder, and I know there are people who want to force me out," he told NewZimbabwe.com.

Reports were that the Kwekwe United boss had on Wednesday morning notified members of the club's executive group that he was stepping down as president so as to create time for his family.

Since promotion from the Central Region Division One League, Kwekwe United has been facing financial challenges which have seen players protesting for outstanding signing-on fees and salaries.

In April, the club failed to fulfil a home match against Herentals after the players did not show up in protest over unpaid salaries.

Kwekwe United is facing possible relegation as they are sitting bottom of the log with only 8 points from 18 games.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.