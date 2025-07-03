South Africa: DA Rejects R33 Billion Housing Budget Under Minister Tainted By Corruption Scandals

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will oppose the Department of Human Settlements' budget because we cannot support allocating R33 billion in taxpayer funds to a department led by a Minister implicated in serious corruption. Since President Ramaphosa refuses to act, the DA will - by taking every possible step to hold Minister Thembi Simelane accountable and prevent further misuse of public funds.

Thembi Simelane, now responsible for housing the most vulnerable South Africans, is directly linked to the looting of VBS Bank and is currently under police investigation for defrauding Eskom through fake invoices during her time at Vitrovian.

Despite receiving a report on her involvement in the VBS scandal, President Ramaphosa has refused to release it or take any action. Instead of removing Simelane, he simply moved her from the Department of Justice to Human Settlements - a clear sign that he prioritises ANC cadre protection over accountability and service delivery.

Under ANC rule, the housing crisis has worsened, with millions still living in unsafe, undignified conditions. Now, this critical budget is in the hands of someone who cannot be trusted.

The DA demands that Simelane be removed and that President Ramaphosa act decisively against corruption in his Cabinet. Until then, we will not support a budget that risks becoming yet another tool for looting instead of delivering dignity to the people of South Africa.

Extracts of the DA Debate speeches are as follows and strictly embargoed against delivery:

Luyolo Mphithi

Minister Simelane is under criminal investigation and cannot be trusted with a R33 billion budget.

There is a catastrophic collapse of governance across housing entities, with multiple CEOs suspended, fired, or under investigation.

Millions still live without housing dignity - from collapsed homes to flooded informal settlements.

President Ramaphosa failed to act against Simelane despite serious corruption allegations and DA pressure.

The DA supports funding for housing but rejects this budget because it enables corruption and cadre deployment.

Conrad Poole

The DA rejects entrusting R33 billion to a Minister accused of corruption.

Chronic failures in project planning, coordination, and accountability have led to stalled housing delivery and wasted funds.

The number of fully subsidised houses to be delivered has dropped by nearly 30%, while the title deed backlog remains unresolved.

Key entities like NHBRC, NHFC, SHRA, and HDA are in disrepair, with weak enforcement, falling approvals, and poor governance.

While aspects like emergency housing funding are welcomed, the DA cannot support a budget overseen by a compromised Minister.