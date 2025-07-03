Nigeria: 'They're Enemies of Nigeria' - ADC 2023 Presidential Candidate Kicks Against Coalition

Dumebi Kachikwu, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has kicked against the adoption of his party as a coalition platform for opposition politicians.

Kachikwu described the new opposition figures, led by former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and taking over the ADC, as 'enemies of Nigeria.'

The ex-presidential candidate, who had earlier condemned the adoption of the ADC at a press conference, said the opposition politicians -- some of whom have held political offices in the past -- are not going to take the country forward.

Following the launch of the coalition in Abuja, Kachikwu appeared on Channels Television's Politics Today to further kick against the development.

He maintained that Nigerian youths, who form the largest demographic, are not part of the coalition, adding that 70% of the politicians at the launch are above 75 years old.

"The same people who put our country on its knees are the same people who claim they are fire brigade and they want to put out fire. And you think these people are out to rescue Nigeria? They are political jobbers," he said.

Kachikwu said the opposition politicians in ADC have nothing to offer because they are the same people who have been ruling Nigeria since he was a child.

"The same people I watched as a child, I watched the on TV, same people who were ruling us, who still want to rule us...they have nothing to offer," he stated.

Vanguard News