Namibia and Angola Ink Agreement to Strenghten Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation

The Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) of Namibia and Angola have formally strengthened their bilateral relations and cooperation in combating Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorism, and Proliferation Financing.

The enhanced cooperation was concluded on the sidelines of the 3rd Meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AMLCFT) Committee, held in Luanda, Angola, from June 26-27, 2025.

The agreement was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that encompasses a wide range of financial crimes and cross-border financial flows. The MoU specifically focuses on bilateral capacity-building initiatives aimed at harmonizing financial intelligence analysis and investigative techniques between the two nations.

Under this new MoU, the sister institutions will be able to leverage their combined expertise in efforts to curb money laundering and illicit financial flows, as well as facilitate the recovery of proceeds from such activities in both countries.

Namibia and Angola are currently included on the European Commission's updated list of high-risk jurisdictions for financial crime monitoring. Also included on the list are Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Monaco, Nepal, and Venezuela.