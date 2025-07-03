Uganda: U.S. Strengthen Uganda's Peacekeeping, Humanitarian Operation Capabilities With Shs13.2bn Facility

2 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The United States has officially completed and handed over a state-of-the-art $3.7 million( approximately shs13.2 billion) auditorium for training and professional military education to the UPDF, significantly boosting the capabilities of the International Peace Support Operations Training Center (IPSOTC).

This advanced facility has capacity for over 1,500 trainees with significant A/V and IT infrastructure and will have additional storage, office space, and conference rooms to support other activities such as conferences, workshops, and other large UPDF meetings - critical resources to support Uganda's rapid response to peacekeeping and humanitarian crises.

This handover comes after the delivery of a second United Nations Level 2 Hospital valued at $5.5 million in October 2024 and a vehicle maintenance facility, valued at $1.5 million, in December 2024.

The majority of U.S. defense and security cooperation in Uganda supports health programs with a direct impact on Ugandan citizens.

This support reinforces the U.S. commitment to building regional peacekeeping capabilities and enhancing regional stability, which benefits the Uganda, the United States, and the world.

With ongoing partnerships like these, the U.S. continues to support Uganda's efforts to ensure a more

secure future for the region.

The African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership (APPRP) and Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) have been cornerstone programs in the United States' historical support.

Through these initiatives, the United States has strengthened the capacity of African nations, including Uganda, to maintain readiness for rapid peacekeeping deployment, while enhancing the effectiveness of both UN and regional peacekeeping operations which contribute to a safer, more secure, and more prosperous world.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.