Uganda: U.S. Strengthen Uganda's Peacekeeping, Humanitarian Operation Capabilities With Shs13.2bn Facility

The United States has officially completed and handed over a state-of-the-art $3.7 million( approximately shs13.2 billion) auditorium for training and professional military education to the UPDF, significantly boosting the capabilities of the International Peace Support Operations Training Center (IPSOTC).

This advanced facility has capacity for over 1,500 trainees with significant A/V and IT infrastructure and will have additional storage, office space, and conference rooms to support other activities such as conferences, workshops, and other large UPDF meetings - critical resources to support Uganda's rapid response to peacekeeping and humanitarian crises.

This handover comes after the delivery of a second United Nations Level 2 Hospital valued at $5.5 million in October 2024 and a vehicle maintenance facility, valued at $1.5 million, in December 2024.

The majority of U.S. defense and security cooperation in Uganda supports health programs with a direct impact on Ugandan citizens.

This support reinforces the U.S. commitment to building regional peacekeeping capabilities and enhancing regional stability, which benefits the Uganda, the United States, and the world.

With ongoing partnerships like these, the U.S. continues to support Uganda's efforts to ensure a more

secure future for the region.

The African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership (APPRP) and Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) have been cornerstone programs in the United States' historical support.

Through these initiatives, the United States has strengthened the capacity of African nations, including Uganda, to maintain readiness for rapid peacekeeping deployment, while enhancing the effectiveness of both UN and regional peacekeeping operations which contribute to a safer, more secure, and more prosperous world.